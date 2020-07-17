PM Modi calls for reform in global multilateral system, United Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong pitch for reforming the global multilateral system to enhance its relevance, improve its effectiveness and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalisation while noting that India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. Addressing ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) commemoration of UN's 75th anniversary, he said multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world as only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its centre can meet the aspirations of humanity.

"India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. As children of planet Earth, we must join hands to address our common challenges and achieve our common goals. However, multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world. Only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its centre can meet the aspirations of humanity," the Prime Minister said. He said that the United Nations was born from the furies of the Second World War and the fury of COVID-19 pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform and the chance should not be lost.

"Today, while celebrating 75 years of the United Nations, let us pledge to reform the global multilateral system. To enhance its relevance, to improve its effectiveness, and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalisation. The United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War. Today, the fury of the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform. Let us not lose this chance," he said. He also referred to India's election as a non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for a two-year term and said it will play its role in full support of UN agenda.

He said India has a deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, improving socio-economic equity and preserving nature's balance. "India has been elected to the United Nations Security Council at this very important time. With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda," he said.

Recalling that India was among the 50 founding members of the UN immediately after the Second World War, he said a lot has changed since then. "Today the UN brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown. At the same time multilateralism is facing many challenges today," he said.

He said 75th anniversary celebrations of UN this year was an occasion to recognise the organisation's many contributions to human progress. "It is also an opportunity to assess the UN's role and relevance in today's World, and to shape a better future for it," he said.

The Prime Minister said from the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC and the first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda. "Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India is mindful of its weight and responsibility as it is home to one-sixth of humanity. "We know that if India succeeds in achieving its development objectives, it will go a long way in the achievement of global goals." The Prime Minister had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016. (ANI)