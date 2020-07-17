Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi calls for reform in global multilateral system, United Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong pitch for reforming the global multilateral system to enhance its relevance, improve its effectiveness and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalisation while noting that India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:12 IST
PM Modi calls for reform in global multilateral system, United Nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the UN ECOSOC on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong pitch for reforming the global multilateral system to enhance its relevance, improve its effectiveness and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalisation while noting that India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. Addressing ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) commemoration of UN's 75th anniversary, he said multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world as only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its centre can meet the aspirations of humanity.

"India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. As children of planet Earth, we must join hands to address our common challenges and achieve our common goals. However, multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world. Only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its centre can meet the aspirations of humanity," the Prime Minister said. He said that the United Nations was born from the furies of the Second World War and the fury of COVID-19 pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform and the chance should not be lost.

"Today, while celebrating 75 years of the United Nations, let us pledge to reform the global multilateral system. To enhance its relevance, to improve its effectiveness, and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalisation. The United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War. Today, the fury of the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform. Let us not lose this chance," he said. He also referred to India's election as a non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for a two-year term and said it will play its role in full support of UN agenda.

He said India has a deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, improving socio-economic equity and preserving nature's balance. "India has been elected to the United Nations Security Council at this very important time. With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda," he said.

Recalling that India was among the 50 founding members of the UN immediately after the Second World War, he said a lot has changed since then. "Today the UN brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown. At the same time multilateralism is facing many challenges today," he said.

He said 75th anniversary celebrations of UN this year was an occasion to recognise the organisation's many contributions to human progress. "It is also an opportunity to assess the UN's role and relevance in today's World, and to shape a better future for it," he said.

The Prime Minister said from the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC and the first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda. "Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India is mindful of its weight and responsibility as it is home to one-sixth of humanity. "We know that if India succeeds in achieving its development objectives, it will go a long way in the achievement of global goals." The Prime Minister had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya shifted to hospital days after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on...

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan as he reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with top military brass, officials said. At a high-lev...

Intense rainfall over north, northeast from July 19-21, may accentuate flood conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD Friday forecast heavy rains over north and northeast India and issued a red warning for West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya from July 19-21. It also issued a red warning for Arunachal Pradesh from 19-20 ...

Warning: Italy's Mafias eye EU's billions in recovery funds

Italys anti-Mafia investigators issued a warning Friday that mobsters will try to get some of hundreds of billions of euros in European Union recovery aid after the pandemic. As EU country leaders were huddling in Brussels about the amount ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020