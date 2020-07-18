Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindh Agriculture Minister demands action against former TTP spokesperson for threatening Bilawal Bhutto

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh Agriculture Minister, has demanded that the Centre should take immediate action and register a case against former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, for allegedly threatening PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:54 IST
Sindh Agriculture Minister demands action against former TTP spokesperson for threatening Bilawal Bhutto
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh Agriculture Minister, has demanded that the Centre should take immediate action and register a case against former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, for allegedly threatening PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The threat, "stating that Bilawal would meet the same fate as his late mother Benazir Bhutto, was posted from a twitter account allegedly run by Ehsan," reported The Express Tribune.

Earlier this year, Ehsan had released an audio message claiming that he has escaped from jail. He had, however, refused to divulge the details of the same. He had also claimed that he has been living in Turkey along with his family. Ehsan was involved in the brutal attack at a Peshawar school on December 16, 2014, that killed 150 children. He is also responsible for the attempted murder of the youngest Noble peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

According to the report, the tweet was posted in response to a PPP media wing post about Bilawal's speech criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan for "calling a terrorist a martyr" in the National Assembly. Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had raked up yet another controversy by calling a slain terrorist and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a "shaheed" (martyr) while addressing the National Assembly.

A viral video clip showed the PTI leader lashing out at the United States over how Laden had been killed in Abbottabad. Khan said, "shaheed kar diya". Rahoo while condemning the threat said that the PM will be responsible if anything happens to Bilawal. He also observed that the PPP chairperson had spoken against the PM, but had received threats from Ehsanullah.

"No one from Islamabad or Bani Gala [the PM's residence] has condemned the threat," he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Apprised PM of COVID-19 situation in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. He told this to reporters in Delhi on Friday night after a meeting with Modi.Fadnavis said that the PM ...

Last date for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' extended to July 26

In view of strong response coming in, the government has extended the last date for submission of entries for the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge to July 26, 2020. According to an official release, 2,353 entries have so far bee...

Twitter responds on Bitcoin scam: Attackers targeted employees through social engineering scheme

Following a massive cyber attack during which 130 high-profile accounts were hacked, Twitter on Saturday responded to the crypto scam issue, saying, attackers targeted certain Twitter employees through a social engineering scheme and used t...

HBO planning to reboot therapy drama 'In Treatment'

HBO is considering a reboot of its critically-acclaimed drama In Treatment, which revolved around a psychotherapist and his patients. The HBO drama that also featured late Indian actor Irrfan Khan as one of the patients in its third seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020