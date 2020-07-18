Sindh Agriculture Minister demands action against former TTP spokesperson for threatening Bilawal Bhutto

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh Agriculture Minister, has demanded that the Centre should take immediate action and register a case against former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, for allegedly threatening PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The threat, "stating that Bilawal would meet the same fate as his late mother Benazir Bhutto, was posted from a twitter account allegedly run by Ehsan," reported The Express Tribune.

Earlier this year, Ehsan had released an audio message claiming that he has escaped from jail. He had, however, refused to divulge the details of the same. He had also claimed that he has been living in Turkey along with his family. Ehsan was involved in the brutal attack at a Peshawar school on December 16, 2014, that killed 150 children. He is also responsible for the attempted murder of the youngest Noble peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

According to the report, the tweet was posted in response to a PPP media wing post about Bilawal's speech criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan for "calling a terrorist a martyr" in the National Assembly. Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had raked up yet another controversy by calling a slain terrorist and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a "shaheed" (martyr) while addressing the National Assembly.

A viral video clip showed the PTI leader lashing out at the United States over how Laden had been killed in Abbottabad. Khan said, "shaheed kar diya". Rahoo while condemning the threat said that the PM will be responsible if anything happens to Bilawal. He also observed that the PPP chairperson had spoken against the PM, but had received threats from Ehsanullah.

"No one from Islamabad or Bani Gala [the PM's residence] has condemned the threat," he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. (ANI)