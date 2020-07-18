Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three civilians killed as roadside bomb explodes in northwestern Afghanistan

A roadside bomb blast killed three civilians, including a child, in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province early on Saturday, a local official told Sputnik.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:02 IST
Three civilians killed as roadside bomb explodes in northwestern Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A roadside bomb blast killed three civilians, including a child, in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province early on Saturday, a local official told Sputnik. The incident took place on the highway between the Qala-e-Naw area and the Abkamari district, Khudaidad Tayyab, the Abkamari district chief said.

"The bomb was planted by the Taliban to [attack] the security forces, and a child, a woman and a man were on a motorcycle, and all three civilians [were] killed," Tayyab said. The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders resume 'grumpy' summit on budget, virus fund

European Union leaders were hunting for compromises Saturday as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund entered its second day with tensions running high. A full d...

Chicco offers Anti-mosquito Gel and spray for babies and children

New Delhi India, July 18 ANINewsVoir Not only in the summer, but also in the mild months, rarely do we get any respite from being exposed to different mosquitoes and insects. Climate changes and increase in humidity further increases their ...

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020