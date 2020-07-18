Left Menu
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday.

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19; No trans characters in major Hollywood movies for 3rd year, report finds and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday. Rai's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also major Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital early this week, the highest-profile patients in India's epidemic of COVID-19.

No trans characters in major Hollywood movies for 3rd year, report finds

Hollywood increased the numbers of gay and bisexual characters in movies in 2019, but most of them had only fleeting screen time and there were no transgender characters at all, according to a survey released on Thursday. The Studio Responsibility Index from LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD showed that of the 118 films released by the major Hollywood studios in 2019, twenty-two (18.6%) had LGBTQ characters, including films such as "Bombshell," Rocketman," "Judy" and "Booksmart."

Paper made up quotes to defame Depp, actress tells UK libel trial

Actress and #MeToo campaigner Katherine Kendall said on Friday Britain's Sun newspaper had deliberately misused her quotes in an article which labeled Hollywood star Johnny Depp a "wife-beater". Depp, 57, issuing the publisher of that newspaper for libel over the article, saying he had never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard, and it was Heard that hit him during their volatile relationship.

Some K-Pop stars' accounts on TikTok's sister app in China, Douyin, blocked from view

Some K-pop stars' accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok's China equivalent Douyin, Reuters' checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea's media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy non-compliance. The reasons for the blocks were unknown, but the move also comes after remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

Child YouTube star Ryan Kaji adds lockdown fun, virus education to repertoire

Young YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji's star has kept rising during the coronavirus lockdowns. The eight-year-old, who first began his channel "Ryan's World" on YouTube to review toys for family members and other youngsters, raked in $26 million as 2019's highest paid content creator and now boasts 25.7 million subscribers.

