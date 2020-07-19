Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 friends slain while preparing to fish at Florida lake

“I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst.” Killed were Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27. Judd said this is what investigators believe happened: Tillman arrived at the lake first to meet his friends for “night fishing” for catfish.

PTI | Jacksonville | Updated: 19-07-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 03:08 IST
3 friends slain while preparing to fish at Florida lake

Three friends were slain just moments after gathering together for some night fishing at a lake in central Florida, authorities said Saturday. They were found by the father of one of the men who managed to call for help just before he died.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who has worked at the department since 1972, described the killings at a Frostproof lake a “massacre.” He said the men were beaten and shot. “This is a horrific scene,” Judd said at a news conference Saturday near Lake Streety where the bodies were found. “I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst.” Killed were Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27.

Judd said this is what investigators believe happened: Tillman arrived at the lake first to meet his friends for “night fishing” for catfish. When Rollins and Springfield arrived, they saw Tillman being beaten. The attackers then began shooting them. Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away, but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Judd wouldn't say what information Rollins shared with his father before he died, but said they did have a conversation. He also did not say whether authorities have identified any suspects, but noted that his department is offering a $5,000 for any information leading to the capture of the killers. He said investigators believe more than one person was involved in the slayings. Judd also wouldn't speculate on whether the attackers knew the victims, although he also suggested it wasn't a random attack.

“You don't just stumble upon somebody out here. This is a dirt road, a clay dirt road, way out in the middle of what we call God's country, on the way to a nice little fishing lake. It's not like there's a lot of people around here. As you can see, it's cow pastures and lakes,” he said..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Unholy relationship' between PwC and Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter company should be investigated: PT Thomas

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader PT Thomas on Saturday asked for an investigation in the unholy relationship between the formers daughters company and PricewaterhouseCoopers PwC. The unholy relationship...

EU extends summit to Sunday after deadlock over COVID recovery plan

European Union leaders failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies on Saturday after two days of fraught negotiations, but extended their summit for another day to try and iron out their differe...

Maharashtra: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind urges CM Thackeray to allow Bakra Eid activities in 27 districts

The Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Maharashtra has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the activities related to Eid-ul-Adha, while ensuring that all safety guidelines related to COVID-19 remain in place, in 27 districts in the state....

Five planets can be seen with naked eyes before sunrise on Sunday

A unique opportunity will be available to all just before the sunrise on July 19, it is the chance to see as many as five planets, along with the crescent moon, with the naked eye, according to astronomer RC Kapoor. A unique phenomenon will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020