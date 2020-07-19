Blast at power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province - IRNA

Blast at power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province - IRNAReuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 15:10 IST
An explosion occurred at a power plant in Iran's central Isfahan province on Sunday but there were no casualties, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The blast was caused by the wear and tear of a transformer at the power plant in Islamabad, the managing director of the Isfahan power company told IRNA. Power was interrupted for two hours, he said.
There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises and more
Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises
Fire flares at Iranian power plant, latest in series of incidents
Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises
Iran rial slides to new low as coronavirus, sanctions weigh