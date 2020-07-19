Fire at factory in northwest Iran- ILNA

Fire at factory in northwest Iran- ILNAReuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:54 IST
A fire broke out at a cellophane factory in northwest Iran on Sunday, the ILNA news agency reported, posting video of thick black smoke rising from the site.
The fire was in the town of Sheikh Hassan in East Azerbaijan province.
There have been several fires and explosions at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran since late June. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)