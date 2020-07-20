Left Menu
Mayor concedes Los Angeles reopened too soon

Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded Sunday that Los Angeles eased COVID-19 restrictions too quickly and again warned that the city was “on the brink” of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California. California on Saturday reported its fourth-highest daily total of new confirmed cases.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 02:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded Sunday that Los Angeles eased COVID-19 restrictions too quickly and again warned that the city was "on the brink" of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California. Appearing on CNN, Garcetti was asked about an LA Times editorial that criticized the rapid reopening of California — which was followed by a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Garcetti said the decisions were made at the state and county levels but said that LA officials wouldn't hesitate to implement new stay-at-home orders if the numbers don't turn around. California on Saturday reported its fourth-highest daily total of new confirmed cases.

