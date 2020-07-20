Mayor concedes Los Angeles reopened too soon
Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded Sunday that Los Angeles eased COVID-19 restrictions too quickly and again warned that the city was “on the brink” of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California. California on Saturday reported its fourth-highest daily total of new confirmed cases.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 02:04 IST
Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded Sunday that Los Angeles eased COVID-19 restrictions too quickly and again warned that the city was "on the brink" of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California. Appearing on CNN, Garcetti was asked about an LA Times editorial that criticized the rapid reopening of California — which was followed by a spike in new COVID-19 cases.
Garcetti said the decisions were made at the state and county levels but said that LA officials wouldn't hesitate to implement new stay-at-home orders if the numbers don't turn around. California on Saturday reported its fourth-highest daily total of new confirmed cases.
- READ MORE ON:
- Eric Garcetti
- California
- Los Angeles
- LA Times
- CNN
ALSO READ
California firm's rocket fails in launch from New Zealand
California coronavirus cases surge more than 10,000 in single day
Hospitalizations jump 50% in California as coronavirus infections soar
Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base
Marine Corps says person shot self at California base