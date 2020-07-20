Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K joins 'Boycott China' campaign

People in Jammu and Kashmir have now joined the campaign to 'Boycott Chinese products' and adopt 'Made in India' products after the Galwan incident last month.

ANI | Srinagar/Jammu, | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:28 IST
J-K joins 'Boycott China' campaign
Children donning the 'Boycott China' face masks to show their support to the movement to boycott Chinese products. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People in Jammu and Kashmir have now joined the campaign to 'Boycott Chinese products' and adopt 'Made in India' products after the Galway incident last month. In Kashmir, people don 'Boycott China' face masks as a mark of protest against China's expansionist policies.

As a part of the campaign, they also carry banners saying 'let's use Indian products,' 'let's Boycott China' and 'let's build our nation'. Similarly, in the Jammu region, people came out in the streets to support the 'Boycott China' drive, calling it a great initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"China is a country, which has always cheated and backstabbed us. As per the direction of our government, we need to boycott all Chinese apps and other products. We should buy Make in India products," Pritam Singh, local Corporator in Jammu, told ANI. Echoing the sentiments, Surinder Mahajan, president of Jammu's Rughnath Bazaar, said, "Boycott Chinese products is a good campaign. China has always backstabbed us. This country is not for friendship but boycott. All traders in India are boycotting Chinese products. We need to put more restrictions on Chinese products so that it will hurt them economically."

"We need to adopt local products and boycott all Chinese items to teach it a lesson," he added. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an apex body representing seven crore traders, recently condemned the escalating tensions between the two countries on the border and launched a flagship campaign "Bhartiya Samaan, Hamara Abhimaan" to boycott Chinese goods.

The CAIT issued a list of 500 items to be boycotted from categories like FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, finished fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear, and apparel among others. The body has appealed to Indian manufacturers to take full benefit of the boycott movement and make their products known to the world.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

'It's a boon for Indian football that FSDL came in at the right time': AIFF gen sec

All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kusal Das acknowledging the support of Football Sports Development Limited FSDL said it acted as a boon for the Indian football and played a significant part in helping structure lot more...

Drug peddler held with over 5 kg cannabis in Gr Noida

An alleged drug peddler was arrested and more than five kilograms of cannabis recovered from his possession in Greater Noida, police said on Monday. The accused, Vishal Sharma, who is around 25 years old, was arrested on Sunday by officials...

MPowered raises USD 21mn from US-based HNIs

Asset management firm MPowered on Monday said it has raised USD 21 million about Rs 157 crore in a pre-series A round from a group of US-based high networth individuals HNIs. The round is led by serial entrepreneurs and real estate ...

Soccer-Dortmund sign Birmingham's highly-rated teenager Bellingham

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has joined Germanys Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. British media had reported earlier this month that the 17-year-old, who was a target for Mancheste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020