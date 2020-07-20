China uses Uyghur labourers to produce COVID-19 PPE kits for export
As the coronavirus cases continue to surge globally, the Chinese companies are using Uyghur labourers through contentious government-sponsored programme to produce personal protection equipment (PPE) both for domestic purpose and export, the New York Times reported.ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:05 IST
As the coronavirus cases continue to surge globally, the Chinese companies are using Uyghur laborers through a contentious government-sponsored program to produce personal protection equipment (PPE) both for domestic purpose and export, the New York Times reported. Under the government-sponsored program, the Uyghurs and other ethnic people are sent to factories and other service jobs.
According to an investigation conducted by the NYT, as many as 71 companies are part of the program. While the program is stated to be a poverty reduction initiative, the workers are forced to learn Mandarin and even pledge their loyalty to the Beijing government at weekly flag-raising ceremonies.
The NYT findings noted that the products made in these factories are even exported to the US. It further stated that there are quotas on the number of workers put into the government-sponsored labor program and there are also penalties for those not willing to participate.
"There are these coercive quotas that cause people to be put into factory work when they don't want to be," Amy K. Lehr, the Director of the Human Rights Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, was quoted as saying. "And that could be considered forced labor under international law."
ALSO READ
China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland
Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more
Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak
Mainland China reports eight new coronavirus cases, two in Beijing
Industry for alternate sourcing destination as cost from China not going down: Signify Innovations