Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adevinta wins auction to buy eBay's classified ads unit for nearly $9 bln - sources

Activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value had been pushing eBay to sell the unit and its ticket sales business since last January as part of a plan that could double the company's value. An initial meeting of the eBay board on Friday was inconclusive, one of the sources said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:01 IST
Adevinta wins auction to buy eBay's classified ads unit for nearly $9 bln - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook

Norway's Adevinta has won the auction to buy the bulk of eBay's classified ads unit for nearly $9 billion, with the U.S. e-commerce firm planning to keep a minority stake, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The acquisition comes as the coronavirus crisis boosts demand for online marketplaces, with consumers turning to online shopping due to prolonged lockdowns and social distancing measures in most countries.

Ebay's classified business includes brands such as Gumtree and Kijiji and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world. The unit posted operating income of $83 million and revenue of $248 million in the first quarter of 2020. Activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value had been pushing eBay to sell the unit and its ticket sales business since last January as part of a plan that could double the company's value.

An initial meeting of the eBay board on Friday was inconclusive, one of the sources said. However at a second, three-hour meeting on Saturday, the board made a u-turn and decided to keep a stake in the business to retain customers and prevent competition between its classified and marketplace businesses, the source added.

EBay will get a near 2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) tax benefit by keeping an interest in the business and rolling over its equity - a key change in strategy, the source said. Last week, Reuters reported the U.S. e-commerce giant had received offers for the classified ads unit from online retailer Prosus, a private equity consortium, and Adevinta.

EBay did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while a spokesman for Adevinta declined to comment. PAN-EUROPEAN PLAYER

The eBay deal could help Adevinta, which at Friday's closing had a market capitalization of 79 billion crowns ($8.5 billion), double in size. Trading in its shares on the Oslo bourse was suspended earlier on Monday in anticipation of an announcement. Adevinta owns brands such as Leboncoin, France's biggest online classified ads website, Brazil's OLX, and dozens more across Europe, the Americas, and North Africa.

"There is a relevant geographic overlap between the two businesses - for example in Germany, Italy, and the UK - but we think the acquisition could also be attractive to reinforce Adevinta's position as a pan-European online classifieds player," Deutsche Bank said in a note. It was spun off from Nordic media company Schibsted and listed on the Oslo bourse in 2019 with the express purpose of growing the business in the online classifieds sector and making acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

General insurance industry logs 8 pc growth in June: Report

A tepid 1 per cent growth in motor -- the first growth since April -- coupled with a massive spike in health and fire insurance sales, helped the general insurance industry to clock a full 8 per cent growth in June, says a report. Motor cov...

Tata Power's arm CGPL raises Rs 350 cr via NCDs

Tata Power on Monday said its arm CGPL - which runs Mundra power plant - has raised Rs 350 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures NCDs on private placement basis. Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CGPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company...

Group of Ayurveda doctors in Kerala create music video to boost morale of COVID warriors

While COVID-19 has entered the third phase in Kerala, a group of three Ayurveda doctors has come out with a video song to boost the morale of COVID warriors. The song titled Nin Peru Keralam Thy Name is Kerala is penned by Dr. S.Gopakuma...

Georgia Dems release finalists to replace Lewis on ballot

Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot. The finalists are a state senator, a state representative, the head of the state NAACP, an Atlanta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020