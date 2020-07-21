Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU eyes cuts to green transition fund in late bid to strike recovery deal

The Just Transition Fund will now receive a combined 17.5 billion euros from the EU recovery fund and budget - down from the 37.5 billion euros set aside in a previous proposal. To access the money, countries must commit to the EU's goal to become "climate neutral" by 2050 - a condition aimed squarely at Poland.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 01:07 IST
EU eyes cuts to green transition fund in late bid to strike recovery deal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cuts to climate funding were on the menu as European Union leaders sat down to negotiate over dinner, aiming to clinch a deal after four days of summit wrangling over a huge stimulus plan to help rebuild their coronavirus-hit economies.

EU Council President Charles Michel presented a new proposal to the 27 leaders on Monday evening before talks resumed, tabling cuts to climate change schemes as part of a bid to rework the overall package into something all countries could agree to. The proposal earmarked 30% of both the EU budget and a new 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund for climate protection and said all spending must comply with a principle to "do no harm" to EU green goals.

But it slashed the size of the EU's Just Transition Fund, its flagship pot of money to help wean countries off fossil fuels. The Just Transition Fund will now receive a combined 17.5 billion euros from the EU recovery fund and budget - down from the 37.5 billion euros set aside in a previous proposal.

To access the money, countries must commit to the EU's goal to become "climate neutral" by 2050 - a condition aimed squarely at Poland. The coal-heavy country is expected to receive the largest chunk of the Just Transition Fund and was the only country that refused to commit to the 2050 climate target at an EU summit in December. InvestEU, a pot of money earmarked under previous proposals to help meet green goals, also got a haircut - to a baseline allocation of less than 4 billion euros, down from more than 31 billion euros previously.

Observers said the green credentials of the EU package would depend on what safeguards are used to ensure money goes to green technologies, and not polluting investments. But some said it fell short of the 40% climate spending share needed to align the package with EU climate goals.

Anything below this level "would place a significantly higher burden on national budgets and additional regulatory reform measures to close the ensuing investment gap," said Andreas Graf, EU energy policy expert at think tank Agora Energiewende.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Los Alamitos allowed to remain open despite spate of horse deaths

Southern Californias Los Alamitos race track will be allowed to remain open despite a recent spike in horse deaths after a state regulatory board accepted its safety plan on Monday. Thirty one horses have died at the track near Los Angeles ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher, Nasdaq sets record as potential vaccines show promise

Wall Street gained ground on Monday and surging technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high, as promising trial results from potential COVID-19 vaccines helped investors look beyond spiraling new cases of the disease. Amazo...

EU eyes cuts to green transition fund in late bid to strike recovery deal

Cuts to climate funding were on the menu as European Union leaders sat down to negotiate over dinner, aiming to clinch a deal after four days of summit wrangling over a huge stimulus plan to help rebuild their coronavirus-hit economies.EU C...

Assam records 1,093 fresh COVID-19 cases; infection tally crosses 25,000-mark

Assam breached the 25,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 1,093 fresh cases reported on Monday, while one more person died due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state, at present, has 7,936 active coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020