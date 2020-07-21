Reuters People News Summary
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Factbox: Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case
American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labelled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.
