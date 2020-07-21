PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit on July 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, PMO said on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, PMO said on Tuesday. The Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council.
"This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'," a statement from the PMO said. The virtual summit will see high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials and thought leaders from business and society.
"Other key speakers at the summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others. The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," stated the PMO. (ANI)
