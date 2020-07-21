Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit on July 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, PMO said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:27 IST
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit on July 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, PMO said on Tuesday. The Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council.

"This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'," a statement from the PMO said. The virtual summit will see high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials and thought leaders from business and society.

"Other key speakers at the summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others. The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," stated the PMO. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

Microsoft Corps professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6 of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.California-base...

Tickets already bought to remain valid if Australia hosts 2021 T20 WC, says ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC has clarified that the tickets bought by fans for the now-postponed T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts the 2021 World Cup instead of India. The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup ...

Released over Rs 27 cr to AAP govt for mid-day meals scheme, Centre tells HC

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has released over Rs 27 crore to the AAP government as recurring central assistance under the mid-day meal MDM scheme. It informed a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

All personnel with coronavirus infection in April recovered, no deaths reported: Navy

All the 906 Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who tested positive for the coronavirus in April while assisting health authorities to capture drug addicts with the infection, have recovered, the Navy said on Tuesday. In early April the sailors at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020