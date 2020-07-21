Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shinzo Abe hopes for Japan-Russia summit on territorial row after pandemic

Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (Sputnik/ ANI) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the long-standing territorial dispute once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to the lawmaker from the Japan Innovation Party, Muneo Suzuki.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:55 IST
Shinzo Abe hopes for Japan-Russia summit on territorial row after pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the long-standing territorial dispute once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to the lawmaker from the Japan Innovation Party, Muneo Suzuki. Suzuki met with Abe on Tuesday in the prime minister's residence, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Following the meeting, Suzuki told reporters that Abe had expressed hope that "the pandemic would end soon so that [we] could think of the next top-level meeting." The relations between Russia and Japan have long been complicated by the fact that the two countries have never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands - Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai.

In November 2018, Abe and Putin agreed to accelerate peace treaty talks on the basis of a Soviet-era joint declaration. The document signed in 1956, among other things, stipulates that the Soviet Union would transfer the two disputed islands - Habomai and Shikotan - to Japan following the conclusion of the peace treaty. The year that followed the two leaders 'agreement to use the declaration as the basis for peace negotiations saw a series of frequent meetings between Putin and Abe and the nations' foreign ministers.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Toy bomb injures 5 children in northwest Pakistan

A bomb resembling a toy injured at least five children on Tuesday in Pakistans northwest tribal area bordering Afghanistan, officials saidThe bomb exploded when the children were playing with it in South Waziristan districtFive children age...

Raj political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting gets underway in Jaipur

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party CLP meeting began here on Tuesday, party sources said. The meeting began at around 11 am after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of...

LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

Microsoft Corps professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6 of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.California-base...

Tickets already bought to remain valid if Australia hosts 2021 T20 WC, says ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC has clarified that the tickets bought by fans for the now-postponed T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts the 2021 World Cup instead of India. The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020