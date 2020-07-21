Family of 3-year-old British Sikh girl killed in car crash raise over 2,700 pounds

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:36 IST
The family of a three-year-old British Sikh girl who died after being hit by a car has raised over 2,700 pounds for the children's hospital in Birmingham that tried to save her life. Briya Kaur Gill suffered serious head injuries when the car collided with her last Friday in the town of Leamington Spa in Warwickshire. Emergency services rushed her to the Birmingham City Children's Hospital where she died on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released on bail as Warwickshire Police said a thorough investigation into the collision remains ongoing. "We truly appreciate the outpouring of love, for now, please respect our privacy and give us time to grieve. Our world has lost its color and our lives will never be the same," Gill's family said in a statement released via the police force.

"Our beautiful girl has become the most beautiful angel. Briya touched the hearts of every person she met and she lived a lifetime within her three years," they said. They have set up an online 'Just Giving' fundraiser page in memory of the toddler, which reads: "Thank you to all of the staff at Birmingham City Children's Hospital, the care and overwhelming support they provide is not repayable and we cannot express our gratitude to them." Superintendent Emma Bastone of Warwickshire Police urged witnesses to come forward to help the police with inquiries.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of the little girl following this terrible incident. We have launched a thorough investigation into how the collision occurred and we're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the child or the car in the moments leading up to the collision," said Bastone. "We're also keen to speak to the driver of a silver or blue Mazda we believe was driving behind the Skoda at the time of the collision but left the scene. We'd like anyone in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can check it for evidence," she said.

