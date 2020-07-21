Left Menu
Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Iran's Press TV broadcaster reported.

Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials
Iraqi flag. Image Credit: ANI

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Iran's Press TV broadcaster reported. Al-Kadhimi's visit is taking place at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Prior to this, Al-Kadhimi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad. The top Iraqi official was expected to travel first to Saudi Arabia, Tehran's major regional rival, but the visit was eventually postponed due to the hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

