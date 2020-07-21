Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's coronavirus outbreak raises alarm over online child sex abuse

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A ustralian police on Tuesday warned "insidious" online predators were targeting new child victims after a surge in coronavirus infections put the country's second-largest city under partial lockdown. Australian health authorities said it could take weeks to tame the COVID-19 outbreak after hundreds of new cases reported in the state of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne is in partial lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:06 IST
Australia's coronavirus outbreak raises alarm over online child sex abuse
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A ustralian police on Tuesday warned "insidious" online predators were targeting new child victims after a surge in coronavirus infections put the country's second-largest city under partial lockdown.

Australian health authorities said it could take weeks to tame the COVID-19 outbreak after hundreds of new cases reported in the state of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne is in partial lockdown. The measures prompted the Australian federal police to urge parents to ensure their children do not fall victim to "insidious online predators" after abuse cases spiked during a national lockdown in March.

Traffic to websites hosting online child sexual abuse content skyrocketed during the earlier lockdown and such material posted to the dark web doubled, police said. "We suspect that offenders will use this second wave of COVID-19 as an opportunity to find more potential child victims, as young people spend an increasing amount of time online with limited adult supervision," police commander Jamie Strauss said.

"Our message to online offenders has not changed - if you procure, access, and transmit child abuse material, you will be found, arrested, and prosecuted," he added in a statement. From Europe to Asia, cases of online child sexual abuse have soared during coronavirus lockdowns as children spend more time online, making them more vulnerable to abusers.

In Australia, child exploitation has been on the rise in recent years. Nearly 22,000 cases were reported between July 2019 and June 2020, up by almost 50% from a year ago, official figures show. "Sex offenders are always online, that's their playground," said Karen Flanagan, the Australia head of child protection at the charity Save the Children.

"But COVID-19 might have given them access to new groups of children who previously didn't spend as much time online," she said last week, urging more parental supervision. State authorities in Victoria on Tuesday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases, up from 275 on Monday, dampening hopes of a slowdown in infections two weeks after nearly 5 million were told to stay home except for essential reasons.

Australia has recorded about 12,000 coronavirus cases and more than 125 deaths.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK borrows record 128 billion pounds in three months to June

British government borrowing surged to a record 128 billion pounds 162 billion in the first three months of the 202021 financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown measures were tightest, more than double the entire previous years borrowing. Most...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to climb on upbeat earnings reports, stimulus hopes

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola, and on hopes for domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pande...

Cong workers clash with police over toll plaza operation in J&K's Kathua

Congress workers held protests against the operation of a toll plaza at Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district and clashed with the police on Tuesday. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained, the police said.A new toll p...

Salaries of 9K teachers paid till Mar, 5,406 on COVID-19 duty got dues till April: NrDMC tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation NrDMC on Tuesday that it has paid salaries to all 9,000 teachers engaged by till March and 5,406 of them, who are put on COVID-19 duty, have been given their dues fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020