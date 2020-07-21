Left Menu
Very pleased to see India, China trying to de-escalate along LAC: US Defense Secretary

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and it is pleased to see India and China attempting to de-escalate the tensions, the US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:12 IST
US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper. Image Credit: ANI

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and it is pleased to see India and China attempting to de-escalate the tensions, the US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said on Tuesday. While addressing a briefing on US vision for security in the Indo-Pacific region, Esper said: "We are obviously monitoring the situation between India and China very closely, what's happening along the Line of Actual Control and we are very pleased to see both sides are trying to de-escalate the situation"

Tensions have escalated between India and China along the Line of Actual Control since May. The troops of India and China are locked in a standoff in several areas along LAC. The tension heightened last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. The two countries are engaged in talks to de engage the troops along the LAC and to de-escalate and disengage along the Line of Actual Control,

Talking about the defense corporation between India and US, Mark T Esper said that Washington and New Delhi have one of the all-important defense corporations of the 21st century and said his country looks forward to robust 2+2 ministerial dialogues later this year "I want to highlight our increased defense corporation with India. One of the all-important defense corporations of the 21 st century," he said

"We conducted our first-ever joint exercise last November and as we speak today is conducting combine exercise with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean demonstrating our shared commitment to the stronger naval corporation in support of a free and open Pacific. We also continue to grow our defense sale and look forward to robust 2+2 ministerial dialogues later this year," he added.

