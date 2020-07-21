Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan military top brass reaffirms resolve to thwart threats to country's security

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:29 IST
Pakistan military top brass reaffirms resolve to thwart threats to country's security
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan's top military leadership on Tuesday reaffirmed its resolve to thwart any threat to the country's security. The 233rd Corps Commanders' Conference was presided over by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to a statement by the Army.

The meeting reviewed operational readiness and the evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and internal security of the country. Gen Bajwa complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high level of combat readiness, particularly in the wake of the evolving regional security situation, the statement said.

He "expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of the Army as the forum reiterated the resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan's security." The meeting took special note of India's scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the statement said. India ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution on August 5.

India's decision evoked strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador. Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India. New Delhi has maintained that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters to India.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Unidentified armed men abduct Pakistani journalist from Islamabad

A senior Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the countrys powerful institutions, was abducted by unknown persons from Islamabad on Tuesday, his family and a government minister confirmed. Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched fro...

Next Odisha Assembly session likely to be held in September

As uncertainty looms large over holding the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly amid COVID-19 pandemic, Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday said that plans are being made to conduct a session in September. The last session of the Assembly was h...

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree targeting COVID data, defense secrets

The U.S. Justice Department indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking defense contractors, COVID researchers, and other companies worldwide, according to a court filing published on Tuesday. U.S. authorities said the Chinese nationals, Li ...

Irdai allows insurers to offer 'Corona Kavach' as group insurance policy

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, regulator Irdai on Tuesday allowed health insurers to offer Corona Kavach as a standard group insurance policy to help public, private sector companies and other business entities to provide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020