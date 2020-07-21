Pakistan military top brass reaffirms resolve to thwart threats to country's security

Pakistan's top military leadership on Tuesday reaffirmed its resolve to thwart any threat to the country's security. The 233rd Corps Commanders' Conference was presided over by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to a statement by the Army.

The meeting reviewed operational readiness and the evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and internal security of the country. Gen Bajwa complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high level of combat readiness, particularly in the wake of the evolving regional security situation, the statement said.

He "expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of the Army as the forum reiterated the resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan's security." The meeting took special note of India's scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the statement said. India ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution on August 5.

India's decision evoked strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador. Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India. New Delhi has maintained that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters to India.