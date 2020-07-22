Canada has no set date in ex-Nazi deportation case, hearings to resume in September

Canadian immigration authorities have not set a hearing date in the deportation case of former Nazi Helmut Oberlander, Immigration and Refugee Board spokesperson Anna Pape told Sputnik.

The Immigration and Refugee Board said in a notice last week that the Immigration Division, which is handling Oberlander's case, will resume hearings put on hold due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic on September 14.

"A hearing for Mr. Oberlander has not been scheduled at this time," Pape said on Tuesday.