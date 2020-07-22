Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada has no set date in ex-Nazi deportation case, hearings to resume in September

Canadian immigration authorities have not set a hearing date in the deportation case of former Nazi Helmut Oberlander, Immigration and Refugee Board spokesperson Anna Pape told Sputnik.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:47 IST
Canada has no set date in ex-Nazi deportation case, hearings to resume in September
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian immigration authorities have not set a hearing date in the deportation case of former Nazi Helmut Oberlander, Immigration and Refugee Board spokesperson Anna Pape told Sputnik.

The Immigration and Refugee Board said in a notice last week that the Immigration Division, which is handling Oberlander's case, will resume hearings put on hold due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic on September 14.

"A hearing for Mr. Oberlander has not been scheduled at this time," Pape said on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Woman who set herself on fire outside UP CM's office dies

Lucknow July 22 PTI&#160;A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over al...

Study shows fusion protein holds promise for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension

Symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH may begin slowly, and even before they appear, extensive damage has caused the obstruction of small arteries leading to increased blood pressure in the lungs. By the time symptoms -- most nota...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...

Ambica Steels Limited is Developing its New Dedicated E-marketing Website for its Customers

NEW DELHI, July 22, 2020,PRNewswire -- Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and Software providing complete information ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020