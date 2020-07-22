Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state leader says sick not isolating

Australia's hard-hit Victoria state reported a record 484 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and health authorities warned that numbers could continue to rise. The origins of the strains of the virus that infected the 15 were Victoria, New South Wales Chief Health officer Kerry Chant said. Queensland state reported one new case, a returned traveler who was diagnosed in quarantine.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:28 IST
Australian state leader says sick not isolating
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's hard-hit Victoria state reported a record 484 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and health authorities warned that numbers could continue to rise. With Australia's second-largest city Melbourne now in lockdown for two weeks, authorities had hoped the infection rate would begin to plateau.

"Certainly we're at a really, really challenging phase of this pandemic," Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said. "We can't necessarily expect numbers to go down. I think that will be an even greater challenge in days ahead. That means that we're going to look at 500-600 cases per day. I absolutely don't want us to go there," Sutton added.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said people had to self-isolate when they became sick. He said nine out of 10 people did not self-isolate between having symptoms and being tested. More than half did not self-isolate between when they were tested and when they got the results.

Andrews also announced two more deaths, both men in their 90s, bringing the national death toll to 128. Wednesday's new cases surpassed a previous record of 428 set on Friday.

Face masks will become compulsory from Thursday for residents in lockdown regions when they leave their homes. Six prisons in Victoria were placed into total lockdown on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive at one of the crowded facilities.

Neighboring New South Wales state reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. One was a returned traveler who was diagnosed in hotel quarantine in Sydney. The other 15 were linked to known clusters. The origins of the strains of the virus that infected the 15 were Victoria, New South Wales Chief Health officer Kerry Chant said.

Queensland state reported one new case, a returned traveler who was diagnosed in quarantine. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: Just days after South Korean officials hopefully declared the country's COVID-19 epidemic was coming under control, health authorities reported 63 new cases. South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said at least 36 came from the Seoul area. The KCDC didn't immediately confirm whether the numbers included a cluster at a front-line army unit in Pocheon, where at least 13 troops have reportedly tested positive. The KCDC said 34 cases were tied to international arrivals. The country had reported four local transmissions on Monday, the lowest in two months, prompting a celebratory tweet from President Moon Jae-in.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwean journalist, opposition figure appear in court

A Zimbabwean journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption and now accused of plotting against the government is appearing in court on Wednesday. Hopewell Chinono is appearing alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politici...

No parade, cultural programmes of children on Independence Day in Madhya Pradesh due to pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade and cultural programmes of children in Madhya Pradesh this Independence Day on August 15. After the states cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishr...

Sanjay Raut expresses concern at journalist's murder

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed concern at the death of journalist Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad, saying that if such crimes are committed when victims protest against harassment, what will they do The Rajya S...

Rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations sent strong message to adversaries: Defence Minister

The Indian Air Force IAF sent a strong message to the adversaries through rapid deployment of its assets at forward locations in response to the situation in eastern Ladakh and earlier the manner in which it carried out the airstrikes in Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020