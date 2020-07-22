Indian-American non-profit raised USD 8.3 million in 2019
Sewa International, a top Indian-American non-profit organisation, raised USD 8.3 million in 2019 and spent only two per cent of it in administrative expenses, using the rest for relief and social welfare work, according to a statement from the NGO. The organisation held its 2020 national conference on Tuesday which was virtually attended by nearly 300 members and followers. During the meeting, Sewa International announced a change in leadership. Professor Sree Sreenath, who served as president from 2009 to 2020, stepped down. He has been succeeded by Arun Kankani.
Sreenath has accepted the position as president of Vivekananda Yoga University, the first yoga university outside India. Sewa International's annual conference was initially scheduled to be held in May in Washington, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
