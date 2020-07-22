7.8 magnitude hits Alaska's coastal region, Tsunami warning issued
An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale rattled the coastal region of Alaska on Wednesday morning (local time). No casualties have been reported so far.
The earthquake struck at the depth of 10 kilometers, CNN reported citing US Geological Survey. "Anything below 70 kilometers is considered a shallow quake," CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar previously said. "That's important, because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage, compared to the ones that are deeper, regardless of the strength."
A Tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake.
