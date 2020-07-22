Family kills couple for 'honour' in northwest Pakistan; 3 arrested
PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:51 IST
In a case of honor killing, a couple was killed by their family members in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Jarred village in Mansehra district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Police have registered an FIR against five people allegedly involved in the murders. Three persons have been arrested and search is on to nab the remaining two, police said. "It is a case of honor killing. The boy and girl were cousins. The parents of the boy and maternal uncle of the girl killed the couple for wanting to marry against the consent of their families," Jareed Police Station SHO Wajid Khan told PTI.
There are an estimated 1,000 honor killings each year in Pakistan, according to a 2019 report by the Human Rights Watch. But there are no official statistics around them, as they often go unreported or are logged as a suicide or natural death by family members, the report adds.
