US needs to learn to work in more multipolar world: Jaishankar

The United States has to learn to work in a more multipolar world and with more plurilateral arrangements, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. "I think the US really has to learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements, go beyond alliances with which it has grown up in the last two generations," said Jaishankar at India Ideas Summit.

Speaking in a session titled: 'Leading in Times of Crisis: Perspectives on US-India Cooperation' attended by US Senator Mark Warner, Jaishankar said that Washington and New Delhi should focus on geopolitical basket and people-to-people ties as they have the potential to create a durable bilateral relationship. "There are two big baskets to the issue we should be looking at. These are two drivers of a stronger relationship -- one is the geopolitical basket and other is people-to-people ties," Jaishankar said.

"Each one is game-changer in themselves and they reinforce each other. They have the potential to create a durable relationship between India and the US," he added. (ANI)