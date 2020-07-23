Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government defends imprisoning ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Trump has denied the affairs. In their filing, prosecutors said Cohen was returned to prison “because he was antagonistic" with probation officers and refused to sign a home confinement agreement.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-07-2020 04:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 04:51 IST
Government defends imprisoning ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was returned to prison because he refused to sign an agreement over terms of his home confinement, not because he planned to publish a book critical of Trump, prosecutors said Wednesday. The written arguments came in advance of a court hearing Thursday before a judge who will decide whether Michael Cohen's constitutional rights were violated when he was returned to prison July 9.

Cohen, 53, sued federal prison officials including Attorney General William Barr on Monday, saying he was returned to an Otisville, New York, prison to stop him from publishing a tell-all book about his experiences with Trump. Cohen had been furloughed in May along with other prisoners as authorities tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons.

He was one year into a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes. Campaign finance charges related to his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

In their filing, prosecutors said Cohen was returned to prison “because he was antagonistic" with probation officers and refused to sign a home confinement agreement. They said Cohen “took issue with nearly every provision in the agreement relating to the terms and conditions of his home confinement." Cohen expressed concerns about his book and objected to a requirement that any employment be approved in advance by the Bureau of Prisons and the Probation Office, prosecutors said.

They also said he objected to a requirement that he not contact convicted felons and that he refrain from grocery shopping and to other language that he found confusing. They said his attorney also objected to Cohen being placed on electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors said the home confinement agreement was not created by anyone at the Bureau of Prisons or in the executive branch, “let alone a high-level official with any motive to prevent the release of Petitioner's book." Instead, they said, it was drafted by a probation officer who did not know Cohen was writing a book. “Cohen was combative," U.S. Probation Officer Specialist Adam Pakula wrote in a separate court filing. “Cohen stated on at least one occasion that he would not sign the agreement." Pakula said Cohen objected to a provision related to his contact with the media.

“Cohen stated, in substance, that he was writing a book and that he was going to do that 'no matter what happens.' Cohen asked that the undersigned say hello to 'Mr. Barr,' which I understood to be a reference to the Attorney General," Pakula said. In his lawsuit, Cohen said he was returned from prison after he made public statements about plans to release a book prior to Election Day in November.

In a June 26 tweet, he said: “#WillSpeakSoon." The lawsuit said the book would address “Trump's personality and proclivities, his private and professional affairs, and his personal and business ethics.” The lawsuit said the government's demand that Cohen agree not to speak to or through any media, including by publishing a book, violated his First Amendment rights. Since his confinement, Cohen's health has suffered, with his blood pressure spiking to critical levels, “leading to severe headaches, shortness of breath and anxiety,” the lawsuit said.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Biden labels Trump first racist U.S. president

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden labeled Donald Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become U.S. president in remarks his opponents re-election campaign quickly rebuked.Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the firs...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to come under pressure as U.S.-China ties worsen

Asian stocks were likely to come under pressure on Thursday as fresh diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing heightened investor jitters and overshadowed the boost to Wall Street from U.S. stimulus hopes.In early Asian trade, Jap...

House OKs repeal of Trump travel ban decried as anti-Muslim

The House on Wednesday voted to repeal the Trump administrations travel ban and further restrict the presidents power to limit entry to the US, a symbolic victory for Muslim American and civil rights groups. The bill, which passed the Democ...

Texas county stores bodies in trucks as state sets one-day record for COVID-19 deaths

Texas on Wednesday set one-day records for increases in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state, forcing one county to store bodies in refrigerated trucks and prompting a top health official there to call for new stay-at-home orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020