Singapore on Thursday reported 354 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreigners, pushing the total tally to 49,098 in the country, the health ministry said.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:10 IST
Singapore reports 354 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreign workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Thursday reported 354 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreigners, pushing the total tally to 49,098 in the country, the health ministry said. The new cases include 346 foreign workers living in dormitories, it said.

Eight of the new infections are community cases -- four Singaporean citizens and permanent residents (foreigners) and four foreigners holding work passes. There are also five imported cases. The patients have been placed on stay-home notice on their arrival in Singapore, the ministry said. The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 49,098, it said.

While 150 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country, 3,772 others are isolated and cared for at various community facilities, the ministry said. As many as 211 more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,795. Singapore is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Tuesday launched an SGD 45-million marketing campaign, encouraging locals to take a "Singapoliday" and support local businesses through domestic tourism. The initiative comes as the number of tourists visiting Singapore has plummeted amid the pandemic, Channel News Asia reported.

A risk management framework for business events with up to 50 attendees was also announced by STB this week. The framework will be trialed at two events starting next month. The STB said it was preparing for the "calibrated and safe resumption" of business-to-business events, which have been put on hold since March 2020 due to the virus.

