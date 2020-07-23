China reports 18 new cases in Xinjiang

China continues to see newly confirmed coronavirus cases in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, with 18 reported Thursday. More than 50 people have been infected in China's latest outbreak focused on Xinjiang's regional capital and largest city of Urumqi.

City leaders have restricted travel, locked down some communities, and ordered widespread testing to contain the spread. An additional three confirmed cases brought from outside China were reported by the National Health Commission.

China has reported a total of 83,729 cases of COVID-19, with 4,634 deaths.