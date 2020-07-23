Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks

“Considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas, that is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries,'' Frost said. “We have always been clear that our principles in these areas are not simple negotiating positions but expressions of the reality that we will be a fully independent country at the end of the transition period.'' The U.K. left the political institutions of the EU on January 31 but remains inside the EU's tariff-free economic zone until the end of the year.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:20 IST
Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Negotiators working to establish new trade relations between Britain and the European Union admitted Thursday there was a long way to go despite progress being made in the complex talks. In comments delivered at the end of the latest round of talks, Chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said it was now clear that an agreement on fundamental principles would not be reached this month as a basis for going forward.

While EU proposals were welcome, Frost said substantial areas of disagreement remain, particularly on questions of fair and open competition and fishing. "Considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas, that is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries,'' Frost said.

"We have always been clear that our principles in these areas are not simple negotiating positions but expressions of the reality that we will be a fully independent country at the end of the transition period.'' The U.K. left the political institutions of the EU on January 31 but remains inside the EU's tariff-free economic zone until the end of the year. The parties are trying to secure a new trade agreement before that deadline to avoid a "no-deal" scenario which would see tariffs and other restrictions imposed on trade between the U.K. and the 27-nation bloc.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier agreed on the sticking points - but also made clear the consequences. "By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the U.K. makes a trade agreement, at this point, unlikely,'' he said.

Speaking from London during a press conference, Barnier took up the hotly contested issue of fishing rights, and said the U.K. is asking for "near-total exclusion of EU fishing vessels" from its waters, demands he deemed as "simply unacceptable." Barnier insisted there is an "objective risk" of not reaching a deal as long as the British demands on the level playing field and the fisheries remained the same. "We only have a few weeks left, and we should not waste them," Barnier said, noting that the U.K. did not show enough willingness to break the deadlock.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

hold-Rembrandt and Picasso entice life back to auctions after lockdown

Works by Rembrandt, Miro and Picasso are being offered to entice life back to the auction world next week when Sothebys holds its first face-to-face sale since the coronavirus in London with a line-up from the Renaissance to the European Av...

Issue of detention of bar leader under consideration, J-K admin tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the issue of high court bar leader Mian Abdul Qayooms detention was under consideration and a decision will soon be taken in the matter. A bench of Justices ...

World in isolation, a surge of new users for Twitter

The global pandemic and US protests are forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but its also led to an unprecedented surge of users. Average daily user growth spiked 34 per cent in the second quarter, the company said Thursday, the la...

Burden on crematoriums, graveyards reduces as no of COVID cases fall in Delhi

After months of being burdened by coronavirus-related deaths, the workers at crematoriums and graveyards in the national capital are finally heaving a sigh of relief as the number of COVID-19 deaths have fallen significantly. Officials of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020