Relations with Bangladesh time tested, historic: India

India on Thursday said its relations with Bangladesh were time-tested and historic and it appreciates Dhaka's consistent stand that Jammu and Kashmir and all its developments are India's internal matter. "Our relations with Bangladesh are time tested and historic. We appreciate their consistent stand that Jammu and Kashmir and all its developments are India's internal matters. It's a stand they've always taken," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He was responding to a question about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attempting to discuss Kashmir issue with his Bangladeshi counterpart in a telephonic conversation. Pakistan Khan on Tuesday briefed Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina about the Kashmir issue, Pakistan's official news agency has reported.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last year, Bangladesh had said it is an internal issue of India. (ANI)