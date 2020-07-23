Left Menu
India won't do usual business with China until troops disengagement along LAC: Indian envoy to Russia

India has made it clear that it won't do business with China as usual until there is a complete disengagement of military forces along Line of Actual Control and de-escalation in border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements, said India's Ambassador to Russia, B Venkatesh Varma on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:56 IST
China and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

India has made it clear that it won't do business with China as usual until there is a complete disengagement of military forces along Line of Actual Control and de-escalation in border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements, said India's Ambassador to Russia, B Venkatesh Varma on Thursday. Speaking to Russian newspaper Izvestia, Varma said India and China are negotiating through diplomatic and military channels about the situation on Line of Actual Control in border areas between the two countries.

"India-China negotiating through diplomatic and military channels about the situation on Line of Actual Control in border areas between the two countries. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval have conducted talks with their Chinese counterparts," Varma said. "While India seeks to resolve these problems through dialogue, we've made it clear we won't do business with China as usual until there's complete disengagement of military forces along LAC & de-escalation in border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements," he added.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control since May. The tensions between the two neighbouring countries along the border escalated on June 15 face-off in Galwan Valley leading to casualties on both sides. India and China have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the matter.

Recently, it was reported that the Chinese are also not honouring their commitment for disengagement at the friction points in Eastern Ladakh and not moving back as per the agreed terms during the multiple rounds of talks at the government and Army level and intervention at the senior level like the one conducted by the National Security Advisor a couple of weeks ago would be required for further progress. "The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," sources had said. (ANI)

