Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews

"Folklore" features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise. Rolling Stone said the album, with dreamy forest cover art, contained "the most head-spinning, heart-breaking, emotionally ambitious songs of her life." "'Folklore' really feels like the debut album of a whole new Swift," the music publication said.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-07-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 01:42 IST
Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift on Friday won some of the best reviews of her career with an album produced entirely during the coronavirus crisis that breaks new ground for the Grammy-winning artist. "Folklore" features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise.

Rolling Stone said the album, with dreamy forest cover art, contained "the most head-spinning, heart-breaking, emotionally ambitious songs of her life." "'Folklore' really feels like the debut album of a whole new Swift," the music publication said. The album went to No. 1 on the worldwide iTunes chart within hours of its release.

Working with alternative artist Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner, guitarist with indie rock band The National, the 16 songs on "Folklore" arrived with just 24 hours advance notice. Its release comes less than a year after Swift's 2019 album "Lover," which included the dancy lead single "Me!" Swift said that while in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic "my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory."

Billboard called "Folklore" a "daring new vision of her artistry without a bad song in the batch," while the Los Angeles Times called it the perfect quarantine album. Variety said it was "hard to remember any contemporary pop superstar that has indulged in a more serious, or successful, act of sonic palate cleansing."

Swift rose to fame as a 16-year-old, whose intense lyrics about first love and alienation resonated with teen girls. Now a 10-time Grammy winner, she turned to pop in 2014 and showed a darker side in 2017 album "Reputation," in which she took aim at critics with songs like "Look What You Made Me Do."

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi opposes separate deal on jobless benefits

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected on Friday the idea of a temporary extension to enhanced unemployment benefits, which expire on July 31, while Congress continues work on a new coronavirus relief bill.I would be very much averse to s...

Storm Hanna set to become hurricane before hitting Texas Saturday -NHC

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall along the Texas coast either on Saturday afternoon or early evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday. The cyclone is getting better organized ov...

Protests decry Polish gov't plan to leave anti-violence deal

Thousands of people in Warsaw and some other cities in Poland protested Friday against plans by the conservative government to withdraw from Europes Istanbul Convention against domestic violence and violence against women and children. Carr...

Panthers' Quenneville: Ekblad to play when games count

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville remains optimistic about the status of Aaron Ekblad despite the defenseman missing his second consecutive practice on Friday. Hell be ready to go for real games, Quenneville said, with the coach notin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020