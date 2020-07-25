Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely; Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: romance to rancor and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, Paramount moves 'Top Gun' sequel to next summer

Walt Disney Co on Thursday postponed the debut of its movie "Mulan" indefinitely, dealing a new blow to theater operators that were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic. ViacomCBS Inc's Paramount Pictures also said "Top Gun: Maverick" , the much-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise-starring "Top Gun" , has been delayed to July 2, 2021 from December 23, 2020.

Factbox: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for just 15 months but their stormy relationship has been laid bare at a London trial where Depp is seeking to prove he was defamed in a 2018 British newspaper article that termed him a "wife-beater." Following are key facts about the romance that blossomed and turned sour for the stars of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Aquaman."

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage. Kardashian's statement on her Instagram stories account was her first public comment on weeks of interviews, public appearances and Twitter comments by West that have raised concern about the Grammy-winning singer's mental health.

AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet" . UK's Cineworld Group PLC also pushed its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews

Taylor Swift on Friday won some of the best reviews of her career with an album produced entirely during the coronavirus crisis that breaks new ground for the Grammy-winning artist. "Folklore" features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise.

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a "wife beater". The Sun's lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in the article was true and that Depp had beaten ex-wife Amber Heard during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs.

Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt

The Norwegian government will make an exception for Tom Cruise and his crew to shoot parts of a new "Mission: Impossible" movie in Norway this autumn without imposing quarantine requirements, a minister said on Friday. Production of the seventh and eighth instalments of Paramount Pictures' lucrative action movie franchise was halted in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh movie is currently scheduled for release in November 2021 and the eighth in November 2022.

Howard Hughes' engagement ring for Katharine Hepburn sells for $108,000

The emerald and diamond engagement ring that Howard Hughes gave to Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn in 1938 sold for $108,000 at a Los Angeles auction - more than three times the expected price - while a collection of her love letters to him fetched $44,800. Auction house Profiles in History said on Friday that other personal items belonging to Hughes also went for more than their pre-sale estimates, including the entrepreneur's trademark fedora ($51,200) and the two-tone jacket ($89,600) he wore while piloting his huge Spruce Goose flying boat.x

