Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Forecasters said Hanna could bring 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain through Sunday night — with isolated totals of 15 inches (38 centimeters) — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:31 IST
Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened and is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane on Saturday afternoon or early evening, forecasters said Friday night, all while another tropical storm approached the Caribbean. Hanna was centered about 165 miles (270 kilometers) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday night. The storm had maximum sustained winds around 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving west at 8 mph (13 kph).

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, a span that includes Corpus Christi. A storm surge warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Sargent. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas. Forecasters said Hanna could bring 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain through Sunday night — with isolated totals of 15 inches (38 centimeters) — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted. Tropical Storm Gonzalo was also the earliest Atlantic named storm for its place in the alphabet. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

Gonzalo was moving west at 17 mph (30 kph) while its maximum sustained winds weakened to 40 mph (65 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center's Friday night update. It was centered about 285 miles (460 kilometers) east of Trinidad. Officials said that those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands Saturday. Some strengthening was possible but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies. Forecasters said Gonzalo could bring 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain, with isolated totals of 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Muncy, Dodgers overpower Giants again

Max Muncy hit two home runs, and Ross Stripling tossed seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers won for the second time in two nights, beating the visiting San Francisco Giants 9-1 on Friday. Muncy finished with three hits and reache...

Zion returns to NBA bubble, set to quarantine

Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus near Orlando and will quarantine there before joining his teammates, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday. The Pelicans star forward left the team on July 16 to deal with an urgent family matt...

U.S. records 1,000 coronavirus deaths for 4th day, some progress seen

The United States recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth straight day on Friday but a top White House advisor on the pandemic said she saw signs that the worst could be passed in hard-hit southern and western states. A...

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump has moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal. At a White House cere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020