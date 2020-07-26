Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

City police declared an “unlawful assembly” around 11 p.m., and what appeared to be tear gas was deployed to disperse the group. Protesters had been planning for days the demonstration that was called “Richmond Stands with Portland,” news outlets reported, in an apparent reaction to ongoing tensions between protesters and U.S. agents at the federal courthouse in Oregon's largest city.

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 26-07-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 12:05 IST
Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia's capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon. Virginia State Police and Richmond police worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators late Saturday. City police declared an “unlawful assembly” around 11 p.m., and what appeared to be tear gas was deployed to disperse the group.

Protesters had been planning for days the demonstration that was called “Richmond Stands with Portland,” news outlets reported, in an apparent reaction to ongoing tensions between protesters and U.S. agents at the federal courthouse in Oregon's largest city. Weeks of nationwide unrest have struck several U.S. cities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Saturday's protest in Richmond started at a park and then demonstrators marched to police headquarters, according to news outlets. Police tweeted a photo of rocks, batteries and other items the department said were thrown at its officers during the protest.

A video also showed an officer extinguishing a mattress on fire in the middle of a road. Glass windows were also shattered at a Chipotle restaurant and a Virginia Commonwealth University dorm, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Carrasco returns to rotation as Tribe host K.C.

The Cleveland Indians hope to receive an emotional lift on Sunday afternoon when they play the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals. Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco will make his first start...

Roscosmos confirms planned launch of Proton-M with 2 express satellites

Moscow Russia, July 26 Sputnik ANI - Russias Roscosmos space agency has confirmed that the Proton-M carrier rocket with telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103 will take off shortly after midnight on July 30. Preparations f...

Reds, Tigers set for opening rubber match

The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers meet six times within the first 10 games of this shortened 2020 season. Thus far, their opening series has been relatively entertaining. After splitting the first two of this set, the Reds and Tigers p...

Union minister Naik pays tributes to soldiers on Kargil Diwas

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Sunday paid tributes to slain soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Indias victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020