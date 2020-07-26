Greece announces 31 new virus cases

Greek authorities have announced 31 new coronavirus cases in the last day, with eight from arrivals from abroad. There were no reported deaths. Authorities announced visitors from Bulgaria and Romania will need to present a negative test for the virus, taken over the 72 hours preceding their arrival. This measure will go into effect Tuesday.

Greece's health minister Vassilis Kikilias says eventual vaccination against the coronavirus will not be mandatory, but "strongly recommended." Kikilias says "vulnerable groups" such as the elderly and those with serious underlying diseases, will have priority. Total confirmed cases in Greece stand at 4,166 infections and 201 deaths.