Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twenty-four Rohingya feared drowned off Malaysian resort island

Malaysian authorities launched a search on Sunday for 24 Rohingya refugees who went missing while trying to swim to shore from a boat off the resort island of Langkawi.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 15:20 IST
Twenty-four Rohingya feared drowned off Malaysian resort island
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysian authorities launched a search on Sunday for 24 Rohingya refugees who went missing while trying to swim to shore from a boat off the resort island of Langkawi. Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favoured destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Malaysia's coastguard said 25 people had tried to swim to shore late on Saturday when their boat was near the west coast of the island but only one reached land. Two boats and one aircraft were sent out on Sunday to scour an area of more than 100 square nautical miles, according to Mohd Zawawi Abdullah, provincial director for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

"We have relayed information to other rescue agencies and local fishing communities and will also inform the Thai authorities ... to assist in the search," Zawawi said in a statement. Police detained the person who reached shore for questioning. They did not say what happened to the boat.

Last month, 269 Rohingya were detained on arrival in Langkawi. At the time, the head of the MMEA said the 269 were transferred from a larger "motherboat" on which dozens of people were believed to have died and were thrown into the sea over a four-month voyage.

Malaysia does not recognise refugee status. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last month the country could not take in any more Rohingya, citing a struggling economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Thiruvananthapuram civic body tests destitute people for COVID-19

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has started testing destitute people roaming in the city streets from Sunday onwards. The poor are identified and brought to the quarantine centre i...

President Ram Nath Kovind donates to army hospital on Vijay Diwas

As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi, to buy equipment that wil...

AAP's Gopal Rai slams BJP civic bodies for new taxes

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Gopal Rai on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led MCDs of bringing new taxes to indulge in corruption. While addressing a press conference here, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai attacked the BJP for having fo...

Thai Red Bull distances itself from hit-and-run case as boycott calls grow

Thai energy drink brand Red Bull has sought to distance itself from a member of the business founders family who was involved in a hit-and-run case, as calls to boycott its products grow. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the late Chaleo Yoov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020