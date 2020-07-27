Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Some 120 said to be killed or wounded in attack in Sudan's Darfur region: U.N.

More than 60 people were reported killed and nearly 60 others wounded during an armed attack in a village in Sudan's restive Darfur region on Saturday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Sunday. The attack in Masteri village in the West Darfur state "was one of the latest of a series of security incidents reported over the last week that left several villages and houses burned, markets and shops looted, and infrastructure damaged," the U.N. body added in a statement. It did not cite the source of its information. Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the country's opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc. Valery Tsepkalo, who was this month barred from running in an Aug. 9 election against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, fled to Russia with his two young sons, fearing they could be taken away, his campaign said on Friday. Germany rejects Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7: foreign minister

Germany has rejected a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin back into the Group of Seven (G7) most advanced economies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview published on Monday. Trump raised the prospect last month of expanding the G7 to again include Russia, which had been expelled in 2014 following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. Spain is safe, minister insists as British quarantine move sows dismay

Spain is safe for tourists and Spaniards, the government insisted on Sunday after Britain abruptly imposed a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travelers returning from there, a decision that filled holidaymakers with dismay. Last year, Britons made up over a fifth of foreign visitors to Spain, which relies on heavily on tourism revenues, meaning the UK move could deal a hard blow to efforts to restart the Mediterranean country's economy after months of lockdown. New Zealand PM Ardern's ratings sky high ahead of election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party raced ahead of rivals in the latest opinion poll, putting the charismatic 40-year-old leader on track for a comfortable victory in the elections in September. A Newshub-Reid Research Poll released late on Sunday showed the popularity of Ardern's Labour Party rose to 60.9%, the highest it has been in the poll's history. Hezbollah says all-out war with Israel unlikely in coming months

The deputy leader of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement on Sunday dismissed the prospect of an escalation of violence between the Iran-backed movement and Israel despite increased tensions in the last week. "The atmosphere does not indicate a war ... It's unlikely, the atmosphere of war in the next few months," Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with pro-Damascus television station al Mayadeen. Latin America leads world in coronavirus cases, Reuters count shows

Coronavirus cases in Latin America for the first time have surpassed the combined infections in the United States and Canada, a Reuters tally showed on Sunday, amid a surge of infections in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. The quickly growing number of cases make Latin America the region most impacted by the pandemic globally, with 26.83% of worldwide cases. Britain unveils plans to tackle 'obesity time bomb'

Britain unveiled plans to tackle an "obesity time bomb" on Monday, banning TV and online adverts for junk food before 9.00 p.m., ending "buy one get one free" deals on such foods and putting calories on menus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has lost weight since he was in intensive care with COVID-19, wants to tackle obesity after research showed those who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from the coronavirus. North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected COVID-19 case

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. Staff leaving U.S. Chengdu consulate under high security as deadline looms

Staff of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu made final efforts to clear the premises on Sunday as security remained tight outside, ahead of a Monday closure ordered by Beijing as China-U.S. relations continue to worsen. A mini tourist atmosphere prevailed outside the facility on a tree-lined street on a hot Sunday, as onlookers shared sidewalk space with dozens of uniformed and plainclothes police opposite the entrance.