Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing Rohingya refugees found alive on Malaysian islet

Twenty-six Rohingya refugees, who had been feared drowned while trying to swim ashore on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, were found alive hiding in the bushes on a nearby islet, a senior coastguard official said on Monday.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:13 IST
Missing Rohingya refugees found alive on Malaysian islet
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Twenty-six Rohingya refugees, who had been feared drowned while trying to swim ashore on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, were found alive hiding in the bushes on a nearby islet, a senior coastguard official said on Monday. Malaysia does not recognize refugee status, but the Muslim-majority country is a favored destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Late on Saturday, one Rohingya swam ashore from a small boat off Langkawi's west coast. Officials had feared that the rest of the group had drowned while trying to reach the beach, but they were later discovered on an islet just off the coast. "They were found hiding in the bushes on the island," Mohd Zubil Mat Som, director-general of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a text message.

Authorities have detained the refugees. Two more Rohingya migrants have also been arrested for suspected trafficking in connection with the people found, Mohd Zubil said. The refugees were believed to have transferred to a small boat to sneak into Malaysia, having traveled on a "mother boat" carrying hundreds of Rohingya from Bangladesh, the coastguard official said. Last month, Malaysia had detained 269 Rohingya who arrived in Langkawi on a damaged boat. Mohd Zubil had said at the time that dozens of people on the boat were believed to have perished during a voyage that lasted four months.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last month Malaysia was unable to take in any more Rohingya, citing a struggling economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Douglas within 'razor thin' distance of Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas came within razor thin distance of the Hawaiian Islands but spared the state the worst of the strong winds, storm surge and flooding officials had warned about. Meteorologists cautioned the hurricanes path could shift slig...

Maha: Hospital loses COVID-19 facility tag due to lapses

A private hospital in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtras Thane district has been stripped of its status as a COVID-19 treatment facility after several lapses were found in its functioning, a civic official said on Monday. It was observed tha...

BJP to prepare e-books cataloguing relief efforts by cadre, party amid COVID-19

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing e-books cataloguing the efforts of its cadre and organisation who contributed towards the fight against COVID-19, by providing relief to the needy, as desired by Prime Minister Narendra...

FOREX-Dollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance

The dollar crumbled on Monday as cracks in the U.S. economic recovery drove investors away from the worlds reserve currency as they increased bets the Federal Reserve could flag another accommodative shift in its outlook this week.The green...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020