Eight killed in various rain related incidents in Pak

A total of eight people have been killed due to various rain related incidents in various parts of Pakistan's Karachi, officials said on Monday. "Three more people had been killed on Monday in rain related incidents after five were reported dead on Sunday when heavy monsoon season rainfall lashed the city and turned many areas into virtual rivers," Rescue and police officials said.

Videos on the social media and aired by various television channels painted a depressing picture of the civic structure of Karachi, which is Pakistan's economic hub and financial capital. Videos showed rainwater mixed with sewage surging through narrow alleys, people using boats to cross roads and cars floating away on flooded roads and in some neighbourhoods residents were shown trying to clear water that had flowed into their homes.