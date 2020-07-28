Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. consumers received $9.8 billion in Volkswagen diesel settlements

Volkswagen agreed to offer to buy back or repair more than 550,000 polluting diesel U.S. vehicles after it admitted in 2015 that it used secret software to cheat emissions tests. The FTC in its final report on the settlements said more than 86% of consumers completing claims chose to return their car through a buyback or early lease termination rather than get a repair.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 02:43 IST
U.S. consumers received $9.8 billion in Volkswagen diesel settlements
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. buyers of polluting Volkswagen AG vehicles received more than $9.8 billion in settlements, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday. Volkswagen agreed to offer to buy back or repair more than 550,000 polluting diesel U.S. vehicles after it admitted in 2015 that it used secret software to cheat emissions tests.

The FTC in its final report on the settlements said more than 86% of consumers completing claims chose to return their car through a buyback or early lease termination rather than get a repair. Volkswagen paid more than $9.5 billion to U.S. consumers, while VW diesel supplier Robert Bosch paid more than $300 million to U.S. consumers.

Most of the vehicles covered were 2.0-liter diesel vehicles. VW agreed to offer owners and people who leased the 475,000 2.0-liter vehicles between $5,100 and $10,000 in compensation, in addition to the estimated value of the vehicle. The scandal triggered a global backlash against diesel vehicles that so far has cost VW 30 billion euros ($33.3 billion) in fines, penalties, vehicle buyback costs and other settlements.

VW in 2017 pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department. Last month, a U.S. appeals court ruled VW cannot escape potential financial penalties stemming from lawsuits filed by two counties that may amount to a "staggering" additional liability. Volkswagen vowed to seek further review by the 9th Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary, saying the ruling conflicts with the findings of other courts.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq PM orders probe after 2 protesters killed in clashes

Iraqs prime minister said Monday he had ordered an investigation into the killing of two anti-government protesters, saying security forces were not authorised to fire a single bullet toward the demonstrators. Twenty-one protesters were a...

UN: Libya's Central Bank to undergo much-anticipated audit

The United Nations announced on Monday that Libyan officials are allowing a long-sought external audit of the countrys Central Bank to go ahead, a breakthrough that could pave the way for an end to a crippling oil blockade. Libyas oil and m...

Martinez returns to rotation as Cards visit Twins

Two-time All-Star Carlos Martinez makes his first start in almost two years on Tuesday night when the St. Louis Cardinals kick off a seven-game road trip against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. The 28-year-old right-hander last started ...

Trump lawyers renew legal assault on tax records subpoena

President Donald Trumps lawyers filed fresh arguments Monday to try to block or severely limit a criminal subpoena for his tax records, calling it a harassment of the president. Lawyers filed a rewritten lawsuit in Manhattan federal court t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020