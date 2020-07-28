Left Menu
People News Roundup: Oprah Winfrey takes on racism; Olivia de Havilland passes away and more

Updated: 28-07-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Oprah Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion series for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey is returning to her talk show format with a new series on Apple TV+, whose first episodes will focus on racism in the United States, Apple Inc and Winfrey announced on Monday. "The Oprah Conversation" will debut July 30. It will feature Winfrey and Ibram X. Kendi, author of the best-selling book "How To Be an Antiracist," speaking with white people about racism, Apple and Winfrey said in a statement.

Civil rights pioneer, Congressman John Lewis honored in Capitol Hill ceremony

The flag-draped coffin bearing the body of longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis was escorted on Monday to the Capitol where it will lie in state through Tuesday in a tribute to his life-long dedication to civil rights. Before arriving on Capitol Hill, the hearse carrying Lewis passed by Washington landmarks important to the American civil rights movement - the Lincoln Memorial and the nearby Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial.

Johnny Depp was a violent misogynist, court told

Johnny Depp was a drug addict prone to violent rages and a misogynist who assaulted his wife and used abusive language about women, a London court heard on Monday as the actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its end. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater".

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday.

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist.

Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls signing-day jersey to go up for auction

The NBA basketball jersey given to Michael Jordan on the day in 1984 when he first signed with the Chicago Bulls will go up for auction in December, Julien's Auctions announced on Monday. The red and white jersey emblazoned with Jordan's name and the number 23 is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $400,000, the auction house said.

Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice, says book

Britain's Prince Harry took offence at what he thought was Prince William's "snobbishness" when he advised his brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl" when he was dating Meghan Markle, a new book says. Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called "Finding Freedom", saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Pending COVID-19 test results, Yanks, Phils set to start series

Instead of doing activities such as batting practice to get ready for a game on Monday, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies found themselves in a holding pattern due to coronavirus concerns. Long before the scheduled first pitch,...

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The case has been widely seen as a test for Ma...

Former skipper of Physically challenged India cricket team applies for peon's job in NADA

Dinesh Sain has worn the India blue on a cricket field and even led the national team for the physically challenged but the vagaries of life have now made him desperate for a peons job at the National Anti Doping Agency NADA. Inflicted with...
