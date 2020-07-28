Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, recover from COVID-19 Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year old daughter, Aaradhya, have recovered from COVID-19 and left hospital after a 10-day stay, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:31 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Johnny Depp was the victim of 'abuser' Heard, court told

Johnny Depp was not violent towards former wife Amber Heard and she was the one who would attack him, a London court heard on Tuesday, as the Hollywood actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its end. "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater". Moroccan women break through in rap scene dominated by men

In a rap scene dominated my men, women's voices are starting to make waves in Morocco. Houda Abouz, a 24-year-old who majors in film studies at a university in the northern city of Tetouan, has long been fascinated by hip-hop, and, encouraged by friends, she picked up a mic and began to perform. Tenor Andrea Bocelli gives Italy government earful over coronavirus

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on Monday issued a scathing criticism of the Italian government's handling of the coronavirus, saying he was humiliated by a recent lockdown, and urged people to disobey rules still in place. His surprise comments at a conference in Italy's Senate were remarkable because the 61-year-old, blind superstar was a symbol of national unity at the height of the lockdown on Easter Sunday when he sang in an empty Milan cathedral in a live-streamed solo performance called Music for Hope. Oprah Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion series for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey is returning to her talk show format with a new series on Apple TV+, whose first episodes will focus on racism in the United States, Apple Inc and Winfrey announced on Monday. "The Oprah Conversation" will debut July 30. It will feature Winfrey and Ibram X. Kendi, author of the best-selling book "How To Be an Antiracist," speaking with white people about racism, Apple and Winfrey said in a statement. Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open in 70 countries starting Aug. 26

Director Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet," delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting Aug. 26, AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday. The film will open in select U.S. cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement. Labor Day is Sept. 7. Regal Cinemas to reopen U.S. theaters on Aug 21 with new protocols

Regal Cinemas said on Monday it plans to reopen theaters in the United States on Aug. 21, as the theater chain is counting on big-budget movies such as "Tenet" to help lure audiences out of their homes during the pandemic. Movie theaters closed their doors around the world in mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, recover from COVID-19

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year old daughter, Aaradhya, have recovered from COVID-19 and left hospital after a 10-day stay, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan and his father, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, are still recovering from the disease caused by the new coronavirus and remain in a Mumbai hospital. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday. 'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist. 'We have saved the heart': Venice to host first film festival of COVID era

Fewer A-list stars will stumble out of parties along the lagoon to be snapped by paparazzi in boats. But organisers of this year's Venice film festival are promising plenty of movies -- on actual screens in front of actual audiences -- for the first time since the worldwide pandemic shut showbiz. More than 50 countries will participate in what aims to be the first major in-person film festival of the COVID era, from Sept. 2-12.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's 'shadow opposition' scrambles to find candidates for election

When a Venezuelan political party asked union leader Henry Arias to run for congress on a platform opposing President Nicolas Maduro, Arias quickly responded that the party in question didnt actually represent the opposition - and turned th...

PM Modi and PM Jugnauth to inaugurate Supreme Court building of Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The inauguration is scheduled to take place through video-conf...

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC rejects pleas seeking removal of ex-DGP from inquiry commission

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former Director General of Police DGP of Uttar Pradesh K L Gupta from the 3-member inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter. ...

Elgar Parishad case: HC allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbais Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht granted permissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020