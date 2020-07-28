Left Menu
Development News Edition

German police dig through garden in McCann investigation

German authorities said last month they had identified a 43-year-old German citizen as a suspect in the McCann case and are investigating him on suspicion of murder. The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of McCann's disappearance, and has two previous convictions for “sexual contact with girls,” authorities have said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:07 IST
German police dig through garden in McCann investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 searched a garden plot Tuesday in the northern city of Hannover in connection with their probe, prosecutors said. Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig confirmed local media reports that police investigators had been at the site since Monday with an excavator in connection with the case.

Investigators with shovels and rakes could be seen on the plot putting possible evidence into plastic bags. Some were wearing white overalls and others were guiding a sniffer dog across the plot, German news agency dpa reported. "The procedure is taking place in connection with our investigation regarding Maddie McCann," Meyer told The Associated Press.

Meyer said she could not give any further details on the procedure, adding only that police would "still need some more time to finish." McCann was 3 at the time of her 2007 disappearance from an apartment while her family vacationed in the seaside town of Praia da Luz in Portugal's Algarve region. German authorities said last month they had identified a 43-year-old German citizen as a suspect in the McCann case and are investigating him on suspicion of murder.

The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of McCann's disappearance, and has two previous convictions for "sexual contact with girls," authorities have said. Authorities have not released the suspect's name, but he has been widely identified by German media as Christian B.

He was last registered living in Germany in the city of Braunschweig, which is about 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Hannover. Between 2013 and 2015, the suspect spent time in both Portugal and Germany. He ran a kiosk in Braunschweig and also lived in Hannover for several years, dpa reported.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

7,717 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 282 deaths

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra with 7,717 new cases reported on Tuesday. Maharashtra Health Department said that 10,333 patients were discharged on Tuesday and 282 persons succumbed to the virus.Total number of positive cas...

ICC WTC Rankings: England in third position after series win, India remain on top

England occupied the third place in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their win over the West Indies in the final Test in Manchester helped Joe Root and his men secure a 2-1 series victory. England are now on 226 points. In...

U.S. Congress pushing Homeland Security for details on protest surveillance

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is stalling its response to congressional committee requests for details on how the department is surveilling protests at federal buildings in Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere, three Capitol Hill sour...

People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that peoples jobs and savings have been snatched but they are still being shown lofty false dreams. His attack came amid reports that people wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020