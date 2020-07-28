'Watchmen' leads television's Emmy nominations, Netflix dominates

Dystopian drama "Watchmen" and comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest awards in television. Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107.

Best drama series nominees included "Succession," "Ozark" "The Crown," "The Mandalorian," and "The Morning Show." "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," "Schitt's Creek," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" were among the best comedy series contenders. The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Sept. 20.