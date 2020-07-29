Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian park owner to plead guilty after 4 die on ride

But Dreamworld executives responsible for the park's safety avoided individual prosecution. Ardent's lawyer Bruce Hodgkinson told a Gold Coast court on Wednesday that the Sydney-based company, which also owns assets in the United States and New Zealand, will plead guilty to all three charges.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 29-07-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 08:30 IST
Australian park owner to plead guilty after 4 die on ride

The company that owns an Australian theme park where four people died on a river rapids ride will plead guilty to charges stemming from the 2016 tragedy, a lawyer said on Wednesday. Two men and two women died in Dreamworld park on Queensland state's Gold Coast when their raft flipped on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Ardent Leisure Group has been charged under workplace safety laws with failing to comply with its health and safety duty and exposing individuals to a risk of serious injury or death. But Dreamworld executives responsible for the park's safety avoided individual prosecution.

Ardent's lawyer Bruce Hodgkinson told a Gold Coast court on Wednesday that the Sydney-based company, which also owns assets in the United States and New Zealand, will plead guilty to all three charges. Each charge carried a potential maximum fine of 1.5 million Australian dollars (USD 1.1 million). A sentencing hearing will begin on September 28.

A coroner's report that was referred to prosecutors cited a “systemic failure” in safety at Dreamworld with “frighteningly unsophisticated” procedures and a failure to provide the training and supervision necessary to protect people from risk. It said no thorough engineering risk assessment had been done on the Thunder River Rapids ride in the 30 years it was open to the public.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

CSIO, AMESYS INDIA develop microorganism decontamination box

Chandigarh India, July 29 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIO along with AMESYS INDIA has developed Suraksha, a microorganism decontamination box. Both UVC light and heat are used in the box a...

Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery

Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels. In an update on the pandemics crippling imp...

Government removes subsequent child policy to make welfare system fairer

The Government has taken further steps to put children first as part of its welfare overhaul, by starting work to remove the subsequent child policy from the Social Security Act 2018, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni announce...

Frazier leads Pirates to comeback win over Brewers

Adam Fraziers tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning Tuesday lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Fraziers first homer of the season came off Bobby Wahl 0-1 after Cole Tucker led off the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020