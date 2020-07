BRIEF-Sanofi, GSK Agree With UK Government To Supply Up To 60 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sanofi: * SANOFI AND GSK AGREE WITH THE UK GOVERNMENT TO SUPPLY UP TO 60 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE

* CO, GSK REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE UK GOVERNMENT FOR THE SUPPLY OF UP TO 60 MILLION DOSES OF A COVID-19 VACCINE * SANOFI IS ALSO DEVELOPING A MESSENGER RNA VACCINE CANDIDATE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSLATE BIO

* PHASE 1/2 STUDY FOR COVID-19 VACCINE TO START IN SEPTEMBER, FOLLOWED BY A PHASE 3 STUDY BY THE END OF 2020 * SANOFI AND GSK ARE SCALING UP MANUFACTURING OF THE ANTIGEN AND ADJUVANT TO PRODUCE UP TO ONE BILLION DOSES PER YEAR OVERALL.