Brazil's COVID-19 case tally up 40,000 in past day, death toll over 900

Brazil has confirmed over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while more than 900 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], July 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil has confirmed over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while more than 900 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said in a statement. The ministry said the case tally had risen by 40,816 to 2,483,191 and the death toll had grown by 921 to 88,539 in the past day.

The day before, the rise in cases and in the death toll was much lower -- 23,284 and 614 respectively. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 650,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.3 million. (Sputnik/ANI)

