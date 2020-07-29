China protests EU interference in Hong Kong affairs
China has formally protested the European Union's conclusions on Hong Kong's new security law, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Wednesday.ANI | Beijing | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:27 IST
Beijing [China], July 29 (Sputnik/ANI): China has formally protested the European Union's conclusions on Hong Kong's new security law, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Wednesday. "EU actions violated the basic principle of international relations on non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. China is firmly opposed to this and has already made representations with the EU," he said.
The law took effect on June 30. It criminalises secession, subversion and terrorism, but critics say it also undermines the former British colony's autonomy and special freedoms. The EU agreed on Tuesday to limit exports of sensitive technologies to Hong Kong that can be used for cyber-surveillance. The bloc said it will support civil society in the city and monitor the effects of the new legislation. (Sputnik/ANI)
